New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has flagged the "perceived reluctance" among several senior central government officials to give appointments to people, saying such interactions can give insights into ground realities, and clarify misunderstandings about government policies or intentions.

In a letter to the secretaries of all central government ministries and departments, the country's top bureaucrat also said that such meetings should be held in offices and not clubs or hotels.

Somanathan said people from various sections of society have told him that there is a "perceived reluctance" among several secretaries of the central government and other senior officers to give appointments to people other than officials, who may wish to meet with them in connection with the work of their ministries.

He said the work of the government is such that it affects or benefits many people and organisations.

"Meeting visitors can give insights into the actual state of affairs in the field, help detect or clarify miscommunications or misunderstandings about the government's policy or intentions, give access to new ideas, and provide an opportunity to rectify mistakes. No doubt, senior officers have time constraints which limit their ability to give appointments," he said.

Somanathan also requested the secretaries to be accessible to non-officials who may seek to meet them in connection with the work of the respective ministry or department, subject to time constraints and other priorities.

"Please also request other senior officers in your ministry/department to do the same," he said.

The top bureaucrat asserted that a meeting should not be denied based on an individual's profession or background like a contractor, a member of a trade union, political party, or NGO, a private sector or a chamber of commerce employee, or someone under investigation by a law enforcement agency, having a dispute with the department on contractual matter and/or if the matter is sub judice or under arbitration.

"Such meetings should be in your office, and not in social settings, clubs, hotels etc. In some cases, if you feel it is necessary as a precaution, you could ask another officer to be present.

"As mentioned at the outset, this letter is in relation to non-officials. For officials of foreign governments or missions, guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs will apply," the letter said.

