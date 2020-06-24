Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Telangana State Haj Committee has cancelled all applications for Haj 2020 after Saudi Arabia said only Muslims living in the country can take part in this year's Haj pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee said: "Saudi government has taken a decision in view of serious challenges of coronavirus pandemic and keeping in mind the health and wellbeing of the people. It has decided not to call Haj pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020."

"As Saudi Arabia has decided not to call Haj pilgrims from outside their country, the candidature of Haj applicants for Haj-2020 stands cancelled automatically by default. The amount already paid by the applicants for Haj - 2020 will be refunded 100 per cent without any deduction into their Bank Accounts directly by the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai within one month. The applicants need not fill the cancellation form hereafter," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed that India has honoured the decision of Saudi Arabia Government to ban international pilgrims to perform Haj.

Muslims from India will not go to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj due to COVID-19 impact, he said.

Naqvi informed that he had a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah who suggested not to send pilgrims from India to the pilgrimage this year due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

