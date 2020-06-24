New Delhi, June 24: The deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card has been extended till March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card was June 30, 2020. The last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN card has been extended reportedly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. To file Income Tax Returns, taxpayer's Aadhaar must be linked with PAN card, LatestLY lists a few ways to link two ID cards.

In order to link Aadhaar with PAN card through SMS, send a text message to 56161 or 567678 from registered mobile number in the format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN>. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 586738291086 and your PAN number is KBJH11234M, you have to type UIDPAN 586738291086 KBJH11234M and send the message to either 56161 or 567678. Unlock 1: Over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendras Operational Across India, UIDAI Shares List of 18 Exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

PAN-Aadhaar Can Also Be Linked Through e-Filing Website:

• Visit the Income Tax site- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

• Click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section.

• Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and other details.

• Once the details are filled, click on 'Link Aadhaar' and submit.

• Post verification from UIDAI, the PAN-Aadhaar linking will be confirmed.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar to file for Income Tax Returns. Notably, the government has also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020. The due date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 has already been extended till November 30, 2020.

