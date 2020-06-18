India News | Captain Amarinder Singh Urges PM Modi to Allow Punjab PPE Manufacturers to Export Surplus

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): With 128 Punjab manufacturers approved for the production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to export the surplus.

The Chief Minister said these manufacturers had risen to the occasion in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the manufacture of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic. Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls "would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan recently launched by the Government of India under your leadership," he said in his letter to the Prime Minister, requesting him to consider giving permission" for the same.

Also Read | China's Disrepute In The World Is Blessing in Disguise For Indian Economy, Says Nitin Gadkari: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Citing the surplus capacity of production and quality of products manufactured by these units, Captain Amarinder said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand for PPE at present. These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL, he pointed out, adding that of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the Government of India.

The Chief Minister recalled that on May 21, 2020, the Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister has written to Chief Ministers of all States to consider directing their respective Health Departments to place orders on Punjab's PPE body coverall manufacturers at HLL rates.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: PM Narendra Modi Review Situation Arising Due to Blaze in Oil Well in Tinsukia.

The Minister has also made a request to the Union Commerce & Industries Minister, video dated 20/05/2020, requesting for allowing the export of surplus PPE body coveralls from the country, he further noted.

Notably, the 128 approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 PPE coveralls every day. Besides, with the manufacturers possessing significant ability to further scale up the total capacity, the potential for exports is massive, according to Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who pointed out that permission to export would not only help revive the state's industry but also support the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)