We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/kzqqokB6w6— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020 Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Tourism industry badly affected due to #Coronavirus outbreak. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, says, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations." Uttarakhand: Tourism industry badly affected due to #Coronavirus outbreak. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, says, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations" pic.twitter.com/9GtNkiUs79— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020 Bihar: Mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in #GalwanValley, brought to his residence in Patna. Bihar: Mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in #GalwanValley, brought to his residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/ax8mtC3mup— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Mumbai, June 18: Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Department of Telecommunications to allow telecom companies to make staggered payment for their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

India won the United Nations Security Council elections as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category; it was standing unopposed from the block for 2021-22 term. This is for the 8th time that India has been elected to UNSC.

The total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 3.5 lakh mark in the country. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the pandemic in India. In the past 24 hours, there have been three deaths and 28 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases rise to 3,689 including 1,033 active cases, 2,611 recoveries and 45 deaths.

In a big relief to common man, the price of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Delhi was fixed at Rs 2,400 after the suggestion of high-level expert committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MHA spokesperson said in a tweet. A day after testing negative for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for the virus in a Delhi hospital.

