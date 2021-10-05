New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the national capital region (NCR) states to strictly monitor compliance with dust-control norms and enforce mitigation measures.

The panel had earlier asked road-owning and road-construction agencies of the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi to set up 'Dust Control and Management Cells'.

Also Read | Two-Finger Test Not Done on IAF Female Officer Who Accused Colleague of Rape, Says Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Seventeen such cells have been set up in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Delhi, eight in Rajasthan and two in Haryana, the commission said.

The cells will regularly monitor the compliance of road dust control norms and also keep a track of the progress of measures undertaken.

Also Read | Delhi: Youth Allegedly Thrashed Over Suspicion of Theft, Dies.

Exhaustive reports prepared monthly by the cells will help the fight against dust pollution, the panel said in a statement.

"Ramping up the capacity of 'Dust Control and Management Cells' will not only provide a sustainable solution to the persistent problem of road dust pollution but will also help in re-aligning strategies to initiate timely preventive and corrective measures," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)