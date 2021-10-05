New Delhi, October 5: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly bludgeoned by the people who suspected him to be a thief on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared death. The incident has been reported from Kirari Suleman Nagar near Aman Vihar in Delhi. Reports inform that the deceased allegedly broke into a house in the area. However, the occupants woke up and in a bid to escape, the man reportedly jumped off the terrace and fell. The people in the neighbourhood caught and beat him.

DCP (Outer) Parminder Singh said, "When the occupants of the house woke up on hearing some sound, the thief allegedly jumped off the terrace of the house, in a bid to escape. He was allegedly caught and assaulted by the public. The injured man was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," as reported by the Hindustan Times. Mob Lynching in Uttar Pradesh: 2 Men Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Thieves; 1 Dead.

Reports inform that the police were informed about over a call that a thief has been caught in the Kirari Suleman Nagar. Following this they reached the spot. A case has been registered for house trespass and attempt to theft in the matter. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and police are awaiting for the post-mortem and medical reports to ascertain the cause of his death. Delhi Murder: 3 Minors Kill Man Over Rs 700 During Robbery Attempt, Arrested.

"It is being ascertained whether the man died of the alleged assault or due to the fall from the terrace,” said DCP Singh, as reported by the Hindustan Time. Meanwhile, no visible marks of injury was found on the marks on his body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).