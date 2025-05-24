Sambalpur (Odisha), May 24 (PTI) Odisha forest staff on Saturday recovered the carcass of a baby elephant in Sambalpur forest division, officials said.

Sadar forest officer Harishankar Nayak said, "We rushed to the forest after getting information from local people that the carcass was lying in Surushbadi forest near Mundher village."

Also Read | X Outage in India: Elon Musk's Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

He added, "The cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)