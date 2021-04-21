Golaghat (Assam), Apr 21 (PTI) The carcass of an adult male rhino with its horn missing was found near a waterbody inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

Poachers shot the animal dead three to four days ago but the carcass was noticed on Tuesday.

A bullet mark was found on the body during post-mortem examination, pointing towards poaching, the officials said.

This is the first poaching incident of the current year in the Kaziranga National Park, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceros.

On August 7, last year, the carcass of an adult female rhino with its horn removed was found inside the Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In January this year, the Park's Field Director P Sivakumar told reporters that the authorities have managed to check rhino poaching as only two pachyderms were poached in 2020.

