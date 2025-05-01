New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Terming the Centre's announcement of a caste census a "historic and visionary decision," JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the "landmark step" will ensure authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data.

"A historic and visionary decision under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru, caste enumeration will now be part of the upcoming national census for the first time since 1931," Kumaraswamy said in a post on X.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

"This landmark step will ensure that India has authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data--moving away from politically motivated state-level surveys that often lacked credibility or uniformity," he added.

The Union Minister stated that with this move, Prime Minister Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking.

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

"With this bold move, PM Modi avaru has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will empower welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and shape a more equitable future for all. My heartfelt appreciation to the Prime Minister for this decisive and far-sighted action in the interest of the nation," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society.

"Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister said caste was excluded from all census operations conducted since independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)