Pune Oct 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old deputy commissioner and member of the district cast certificate validation committee was booked for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said here on Sunday.

Nitin Dhage had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from a man who wanted his wife's caste certificate verified, and was trapped while accepting Rs 1.90 lakh, the official said.

Cash and documents of assets cumulatively valued at Rs 2.81 crore have been seized during a search of his house, the official informed.

