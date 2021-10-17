Bengaluru, October 17: Four persons beat a 24-year-old man to death in Bengaluru and brought his body to a police station early on Sunday as they gave themselves up, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Bhaskar, and he was killed for trying to elope with the married sister of main accused, auto-driver Muniraju, 28. The other accused who surrendered were Maruthi, 22, Nagesh, 22, and Prashanth, 20.

According to police, Muniraju learnt about the elopement plans and caught Bhaskar along with his sister and her child near Nagarbhavi circle and took them to a house with the help of his three friends, police said. The gang left Muniraju's sister at her rented house and later took Bhaskar to Kebbehalla area in Sunkadakatte, where they beat him with blunt objects. Delhi Shocker: Man Killed Over Parking Dispute in Dabri.

"The main suspect also punched Bhaskar on the side of the head near the temple area and he fell unconscious. The gang suspected he might have been acting to escape from their punches and blows but later they learnt that he was dead. The main suspect informed his mother and came with body to the station to surrender," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Sanjeev M. Patil, said.

Annapoorneshwarinagar police have filed a case of murder against the gang and arrested them. Police said Muniraju's sister, a mother of two, was living with her family in Malur. Bhaskar had developed a relationship with her and it led to clashes between the couple.

She left her husband 15 days back and came to stay in a rented house in Chandrashekar Layout near Nagarabhavi. Bhaskar met her, convinced her that he would get a rented house for her and would take care of her and her two children, police said. He brought an auto to take them somewhere. But, her elder son refused to go with them and informed Muniraju.

Muniraju intercepted the auto in which his sister, her child and Bhaskar were travelling and brought her back home. Later, the gang beat Bhaskar to death. Investigations are on.

