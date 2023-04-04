New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is presently in Tihar Jail of Delhi in the cattle smuggling case, seeking his transfer to Asansol Correctional Home (West Bengal).

The ED in its reply while opposing Anubrata Mondal's plea, stated that the CBI Court of West Bengal which is presently examining the Scheduled Offence, may call the accused when required. ED also opposed the plea on maintainability grounds.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh is scheduled to hear the arguements in the matter on April 5, 2023.

Anubrata Mondal recently approached Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and stated that he is facing criminal prosecution in the Scheduled Offence (CBI Case) pursuant to a Charge-Sheet filed before Special Judge, CBI Court Asansol, West Bengal.

Anubrata's application further stated that he is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail and his custodial remand got over on 21.03.2023 and presently, no proceedings are pending against the accused herein in Delhi, as the Directorate of Enforcement has not filed any Prosecution Complaint against the cccused herein till now.

The plea was moved by his advocates Mudit Jain and Karan Kumar Gogna.

The Enforcement Directorate has recently brought Anubrata Mondal to Delhi after arresting him in a money laundering case revolving around cattle smuggling case.

Appearing for Mondal, Advocate Mudit Jain earlier submitted that the investigations were conducted in closed doors without any sight visit, which makes them lazy and unenterprising.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal's default bail plea was recently dismissed by the trial Court and is presently being examined by the Delhi High Court.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year.

Recently ED has arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

During Sehegal Hussain's (another accused) hearing, the ED had agitated that sources for funding of immovable and movable assets acquired by the accused are to be ascertained and for that purpose, the accused is required to be confronted with certain other persons including his close relation so as to trace the trails of tainted money which allegedly runs into crores of rupees.(ANI)

