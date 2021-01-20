New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of over Rs 1,76,217 crores to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to January 18, 2021, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The tweet by the Income Tax Department of India added that Income Tax refunds of Rs 58,631 crores have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,17,586crore have been issued in 2,11,338 cases.

The last date of filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for individuals for Annual Year 2020-21 was January 10. The Income Tax Department shared the data of ITRs filed for AY 2020-21 up to January 10 which is as follows.

The Central Government had extended the ITR filing deadline for companies till February 15, 2021. (ANI)

