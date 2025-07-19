New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) and a Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) within the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant.

CBI registered the case on Friday against the accused AAO, PAO Office, BSF, Delhi and other unknown persons. It was alleged that the accused AAO demanded a bribe of 15-20% (or Rs 2 lakh) of the total pending bill from the complainant for clearing the pay & arrears bill of the complainant.

After negotiation, the accused AAO and other unknown persons agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught the accused AAO red-handed while demanding Rs 2 lakh and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000/- from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person, named Dharmender Kumar Verma, has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an Assistant Labour Officer in Mancherial for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, said the agency in a press release.

The accused officer was identified as Katam Ram Mohan, Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) of Mancherial and in-charge of Sirpur Kagaznagar. The arrest took place at his residence after he was caught red-handed accepting the money.

According to the press release, the accused officer had demanded a bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing and forwarding an application for an accidental death claim and funeral expenses. The claim pertained to the death of the complainant's brother, a registered construction worker.

The ACB laid a trap after receiving a complaint, and the tainted cash was recovered from Ram Mohan's possession. A chemical test conducted on his fingers confirmed contact with the bribe money. The officer was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for dishonest conduct and misuse of official position. He was later produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

