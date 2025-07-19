New Delhi, July 19: In a chilling revelation, the Delhi Police has arrested a woman and her husband’s cousin for allegedly murdering her husband by electrocution at their residence in Dwarka. The victim, 36-year-old Karan Dev, was declared dead at Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar on July 13, where he was taken after being found unresponsive at home.

Initially believed to be an accident, the case took a dark turn after the hospital reported electrocution as the cause of death and raised concerns with the police. Karan’s family had initially not suspected foul play and even requested that the post-mortem be skipped. Jhansi Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Enters Live-in Relationships With His 2 Brothers; Arrested After Orchestrating Mother-in-Law’s Murder Over Property Dispute.

However, suspicions began to surface when Karan’s younger brother, Kunal, discovered disturbing chats between Karan’s wife, Sushmita Dev (35), and her alleged lover Rahul Dev (24), who is also Karan’s cousin. The Instagram conversation revealed a close relationship and hinted at a possible conspiracy. Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested.

According to senior police officials, the accused duo allegedly gave Karan sleeping pills before electrocuting him with a live wire. After the act, Sushmita rushed to her in-laws’ house, claiming Karan had collapsed. He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A post-mortem conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital confirmed death due to electrocution. Unconvinced, Kunal approached the police on July 16 with the chat evidence, prompting a deeper investigation. Both Sushmita and Rahul were subsequently arrested.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are currently in custody and being interrogated. Police said further details will emerge as the investigation continues.

