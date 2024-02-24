New Delhi [India], February 24 ANI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Head Constable of Nand Nagari Police Station, North East District, Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs.40,000, an official said on Saturday.

According to the press release, the CBI registered a case against the accused on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant. It was alleged that the accused demanded the said bribe amount from the complainant to allow the construction of his house. It was also alleged that the accused threatened to demolish his house if the bribe was not paid.

On negotiation, the accused reduced the bribe amount from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 40,000, the release added.

According to the release, CBI laid a trap and caught the Head Constable red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Searches were also carried out at the premises of the accused, it added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on the 16th of February the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three officers of the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar, including the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) in a bribery case related to the issuance of passports.

The arrested accused have been identified as Regional Passport Officer Anup Singh, and Assistant Passport Officers Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastava. All were posted at RPO Jalandhar. (ANI)

