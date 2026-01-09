New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its Operation 'Chakra-V', has arrested an Area Sales Manager of a Telecom Service Provider (TSP) in an ongoing case aimed at "dismantling the technical backbone of organised cybercrime."

In December 2025, the CBI uncovered and disrupted an organised phishing network operating in the NCR/Chandigarh region that provided bulk SMS services to cybercriminals, including foreign actors targeting Indian citizens. The accused procured approximately 21,000 SIM cards in violation of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rules to facilitate the transmission of bulk SMS messages to send phishing messages.

Also Read | Sirmaur RTO Sona Chandel Fines Husband's Scooter, Also Issues Challan To Own Official Vehicle for Lacking PUC Certificate in Himachal Pradesh.

Three persons, including a channel partner of the TSP, were arrested in December 2025 and are currently under judicial custody.

According to an official statement, the role of a TSP official became apparent during the investigation. The official, serving as an Area Sales Manager, was actively involved in facilitating the bulk issuance of fraudulent SIM cards. He arranged dummy individuals, falsely projecting them as employees of M/s Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt. Ltd., and submitted their documents to complete the KYC formalities.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Led-Telangana Govt Plans Breakfast, Lunch Scheme for All Government Schools.

The statement mentioned that a family residing in Bengaluru were among those arranged by the official and shown as employees of the accused company. Copies of these persons' Aadhaar cards were recovered from the official's possession. The SIM cards obtained through these fraudulent means were subsequently used for operating the phishing ecosystem exposed during the investigation.

Phishing is the first step in most cyber frauds, used to lure innocent members of the public via mass SMS, calls, or messages that offer fake loans, investment opportunities, or threaten them. Once victims share details or click links, they are drawn into larger scams, resulting in financial losses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)