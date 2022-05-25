New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an appraiser of the Customs Department and his associate posted at the Delhi airport for allegedly seeking Rs 1.40 lakh bribe to clear a consignment of batteries to South Africa, officials said on Wednesday.

Customs appraiser Amit Dalal and his associate and Customs house agent Amit Kumar allegedly demanded the bribe from a businessman exporting batteries to South Africa.

After receiving a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused while they were allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

According to the CBI, they had demanded Rs 1.40 lakh as bribe from the businessman.

"Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of both the accused," Joshi said.

