Mumbai, May25: Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body has been making all efforts to complete the ongoing pre-monsoon work in the city. According to sources, the rainwater that gets accumulated at the Milan subway that witnesses waterlogging every year can be stored in an underground water tank.

On Tuesday, Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu reviewed the ongoing work in the Western suburbs.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Shri P. Velarasu inspected various project works in the western suburbs today. Starting from Milan Subway in Andheri, he inspected the works of a under construction 2 crore liter capacity water storage tank. pic.twitter.com/mdiZcjNojM — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 24, 2022

Velarasu also inspected the work of the underground water holding tank at the Milan subway, which is one of the many chronic flood spots identified by the BMC.

"The water holding tank with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres is being constructed on the BMC ground in Andheri. It will be connected with 1,200- mm disposal pipelines. The surface portion of the plot will be usable once the tank is completed." BMC official said.

