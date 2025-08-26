New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Head Constable of Delhi Police red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested on Monday on a complaint filed by a lawyer Om Prakash Sharma, who is also an ex-President of a Market Association in the Ashok Vihar area.

The accused was arrested during a raid at the Ashok Vihar Police Station. A co-accused fled from the spot after apprehension by the CBI.

After interrogation, head constable Raj Kumar was produced before special CBI Judge Shailender Malik. The CBI sought judicial custody of the accused.

After hearing the submissions of the public prosecutor of CBI, the court remanded the accused to judicial custody. Advocate Sanjay Sharma appeared for the complainant Om Prakash Sharma. The CBI has registered an FIR.

On 25.08.25, the CBI conducted a raid at PS Ashok Vihar on the complaint of Om Prakash Sharma, who made allegations against the SHO Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, SI Vishal and head constable Raj Kumar for demanding a sum of Rs 3 lakhs, which was later settled at a final amount of Rs 2 lakhs, as a bribe to settle a complaint pending against Sharma.

After verifying the allegations and material, a raid was conducted, and the head constable Raj Kumar was caught red-handed on the spot, taking a part payment of Rs 1 lakh, which was demanded from the complainant. (ANI)

