New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Enforcement Inspector, EPFO, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a complainant.

A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for settling the pending Provident Fund (PF) dues of the employees of the complainant's school. It was alleged that the complainant had received a notice from EPFO, Kanpur in which he was directed to submit documents in respect of pending PF dues of his employees.

It was further alleged that the PF of five non-teaching staff had not been submitted for the last three years and the complainant was willing to deposit the pending dues. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a sum of Rs 4 lakh for settling the PF matter of employees of his school and threatened the complainant that he would impose a heavy fine or penalty on him if the bribe is not paid.

CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught while demanding and accepting Rs 3 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced today before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Lucknow and was remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

