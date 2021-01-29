New Delhi, January 29: The CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they added. Illegal Coal Trade: CBI Raids 40 Places in 3 States, Including West Bengal.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

