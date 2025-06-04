New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an accused on allegations of committing rape and penetrative sexual assault on multiple minor girl victims from Haryana's Hisar district.

A case was registered on May 29 against the accused for creating, browsing, collecting, possessing, exchanging, and uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting children in sexual acts in electronic form and storage of pornographic material involving children.

In furtherance of its strong commitment to combating the menace of child sexual exploitation and bringing perpetrators to justice, the CBI detected child sexual abuse on its own, till the registration of the case, the victims or their families reporting the incidents to any law enforcement agency.

Demonstrating qualitative investigative skills, due diligence, and procedural efficiency, CBI detected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos from INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database.

The CSAM was also linked with Cyber Tipline Reports, generated by Google and submitted to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The analysis of the images and videos using cyber forensic tools revealed the location of the incident to district Hisar in Haryana, depicting multiple victims of sexual assault and abuse by the accused.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential premises of the accused on June 3, which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets as well as the identification of multiple victim children who were raped, sexually assaulted, threatened and used for pornographic purposes over the past few years.

According to the sources, the accused suffers from physical disability and was arrested on June 3 for the offences mentioned above.

The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

