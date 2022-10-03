New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year, officials said Monday.

The central agency had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination, they said.

Also Read | Madras High Court Directs NTA To Provide Original Answer Sheet to NEET Candidate.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted by the central agencies when the Russian national arrived at the airport from abroad, they said.

He was immediately detained by the CBI and is being questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case probed by the agency, they said.

Also Read | Gas Price Hike: CNG Prices Likely To Be Hiked by Rs 8-12 per Kg, Piped Gas Rate May Go Up by Rs 6 per Unit, Say Analysts.

Sources said the suspect might be taken into custody.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)