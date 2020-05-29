India News | CBI Files Charge Sheet Against J-K Police Inspector in Murder Case

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against an inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a case related to the alleged murder of his wife with his service pistol.

The CBI filed the charge sheet under section 498-A, 304-B of IPC and section 7 r/w 27 (3) of the Arms Act 1959 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Jammu against accused Vivek Bassan, an Inspector of J&K Police in a case related to the alleged murder of his wife Neha Kumari.

CBI had registered a case on March 26 last year on the orders of J&K High Court on a petition filed by father of the deceased and taken over the investigation of the case.

Earlier an FIR was registered against the accused at Pacca Danga Police Station in Jammu on the allegations of the death of Neha Kumari in suspicious circumstances on February 26, 2018, due to gunshot injury from the service pistol of her husband, working as Inspector of J&K Police.

"CBI investigation conducted including assistance of forensic experts and reconstruction of the scene of the crime led to the unearthing of the criminal conspiracy behind the murder. It was further alleged that the deceased was being subjected to cruelty in relation to demand dowry and was murdered by her husband by using his service pistol. It was also revealed an alleged conspiracy to manipulate evidence so as to reflect the incident as a suicide. On the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation," CBI said in a press release.

CBI has arrested the accused on May 29. The accused was produced before the CJM, Jammu and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

