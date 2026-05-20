The official teaser for director Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated pan-India action epic, Dragon, has confirmed that actor Sidhant Gupta will make his South Indian cinema debut alongside Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Released on May 20 to mark the leading man's birthday, the high-octane glimpse introduces Gupta as Boby Sarkar, the on-screen brother of Jr NTR’s character. The casting choice has sparked widespread interest, following industry reports that Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was originally considered for the pivotal role. NTRNeel Titled ‘Dragon’: Jr NTR Turns Into a Ruthless Assassin in Brutal First Glimpse From Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Action Film (Watch Video).

Sidhant Gupta in ‘Dragon’

Gupta's inclusion in Dragon marks a major milestone in the actor’s career as he transitions into the prominent South Indian film circuit. According to information revealed in the character glimpse, Gupta portrays Boby Sarkar, who serves as the "Wazir" of the Afghan Trading Company (ATC) and holds a deep narrative connection to Jr NTR’s fierce protagonist, Luger.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dragon’

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Before the character lineup was officially confirmed by the makers, widespread trade speculations indicated that Tovino Thomas had been in active talks to essay the brother's character. While the production house kept the casting details confidential during the initial phases of shooting, sources suggest that scheduling conflicts or creative shifts ultimately led to Gupta stepping into the prominent role. Gupta’s intense, stylised look in the newly unveiled footage has quickly generated considerable enthusiasm across social media platforms

Gupta's casting in a multi-lingual blockbuster follows a string of critically acclaimed performances in the Hindi entertainment space. He famously shot to fame with his breakout portrayal of filmmaker Jay Khanna in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series Jubilee.

Expanding his repertoire across varying genres, Gupta has progressively taken on demanding biographical and fictional parts. His recent projects include playing India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in the historical drama Freedom at Midnight, portraying the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and delivering central performances in titles like Operation Romeo and Inside Edge.

‘Dragon’ Production Details

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the visionary filmmaker behind the box-office juggernauts KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Salaar, Dragon is positioned as a sweeping, gritty action thriller. The film is being produced on a lavish scale under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The cinematic ensemble features prominent actors from several Indian regional industries to reinforce its pan-India appeal. ‘Dragon’: Tovino Thomas Confirms Exiting Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film, ‘Pallichattambi’ Actor Explains Reason Behind Decision (Watch Video).

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor handles the role of the primary antagonist, Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau. Popular actress Rukmini Vasanth steps in as the female lead, supported by an accomplished cast including Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, and Ashutosh Rana.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sidhant Gupta). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).