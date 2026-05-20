‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Uses Famous Hindi Proverb to Hail PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Rome Visit (Watch Video)

In a symbolic gesture underscoring the deepening partnership between Rome and New Delhi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invoked a well-known Hindi proverb during a joint press statement to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Italian capital. Highlighting the fundamental role of shared effort in shaping bilateral ties, Meloni used the phrase "Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai" (hard work is the key to success) to describe the steady escalation of India-Italy strategic cooperation.

Addressing the joint press meet in Rome, Prime Minister Meloni emphasized that the high-level visit marks a decisive chapter in the diplomatic history of the two countries. "This visit of yours is an honour for us. It opens a new page in the relations with our country," Meloni stated, characterizing the current progress as an ongoing narrative of collaborative determination. "It is not going to be the last one in this long book that you are writing together with resolution, doing our work in the best possible way." PM Modi Is Busy Eating ‘Melody’ With Giorgia Meloni: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi Over NEET UG Cancellation, Fuel Hikes and Scarcity (Watch Video).

The Italian Prime Minister specifically drew upon the cultural context of the word parishram to frame the diplomatic and economic initiatives being built by both nations. She noted that the concept of rigorous, purposeful labor resonates strongly with the operational style of both governments. "There is an Indian word which states that very well - Parishram. It means hard work. A word which, I know, is very often used in India. It is often used in a very popular way of saying Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai. It means tough work is the key to success and we are used to build our relations in this way where hard work becomes success again," Meloni explained.

The diplomatic engagement comes as India and Italy transition their bilateral framework from a traditional friendship into a Special Strategic Partnership. Following a formal dinner and a joint visit to the historic Colosseum, the two leaders issued a joint op-ed detailing enhanced cooperation across critical sectors. The expanding collaborative roadmap covers technology transfer, defense, renewable energy transitions, space exploration, and maritime security, alongside a mutual commitment to finalize the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Modi, Meloni and Melody Candy: Parle Industries Shares Skyrocket After PM Narendra Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffees to Giorgia Meloni.

‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’

#WATCH | Rome: "परिश्रम ही सफलता की कुंजी है," Italian PM Giorgia Meloni uses the Hindi proverb to describe PM Modi's visit and India-Italy relations. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni says, "This visit of yours is an honour for us. It opens a new page in the relations with our… pic.twitter.com/phreZRGYkn — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

The discussions also touched upon major global developments, including security challenges in West Asia, regional maritime security, and a shared stance against global terrorism. Further strengthening ties, the leaders confirmed the launch of the "Italy-India Year of Culture and Tourism" in 2027 to boost people-to-people exchanges and celebrate the historic linkages between the two ancient civilizations.

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