India News | CBI Officials Observe International Yoga Day at Academy

Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) CBI officials, including Director Praveen Sood, celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday with 'asanas', planting of trees and a blood donation camp at the academy.

Yoga experts guided the participants through several 'pranayamas', 'asanas', meditation techniques.

Sessions were observed under the theme of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" to promote yoga's role in promoting holistic well-being and environmental harmony, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

A plantation drive was also organised at the CBI academy, with more than 300 saplings of trees planted by officers and staff, the statement said.

Agency personnel and their family members came together to donate 80 units of blood on the occasion, it said.

"Following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on 21st June, since 2015. It is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the multiple benefits of yoga and inspiring individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle," the spokesperson said.

