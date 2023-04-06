Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) The CBI conducted raids at the residences of three Customs department officials at various places in the city and in districts in connection with its probe into the multi-crore cattle smuggling case, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Several documents were recovered during the search operations by the CBI at the residences of the customs officials in Kolkata, Murshidabad, Barrackpore, Nadia, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas district, who were then in the rank of superintendent and inspector when the alleged smuggling happened through the India-Bangladesh border, the officer said.

The raids were conducted in the last couple of days, he said.

The central probe agency had on Monday issued summons to the customs department officials in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

