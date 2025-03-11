New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi, and Adamas University, Kolkata, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration in Homoeopathy, a press release by Ministry of Ayush said.

The agreement was formally signed on 1st March 2025 by Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH, and Prof. Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Adamas University, in the esteemed presence of Nobel Laureate Sir Gregory Paul Winter and Dr. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University Kolkata, the release added.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in interdisciplinary research, paving the way for scientific advancements in homoeopathy through knowledge exchange and collaborative initiatives. It reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to furthering innovation and evidence-based research in alternative medicine.

This partnership is expected to strengthen academic ties, facilitate joint research projects, and contribute to the broader acceptance and integration of Homoeopathy in mainstream healthcare.

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is an apex research organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. It conducts core research in the field of Homoeopathy and collaborates with national and international institutes of excellence to conduct various research activities. (ANI)

