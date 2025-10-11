Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan addressed a mega rally for ex-servicemen in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, urging veterans to promote positive narratives about the armed forces on social media.

The "Devbhoomi Mega Veterans Rally" was organised with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on October 11 at Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, under the aegis of Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Writes to Late IPS Officer's Wife Amneet P Kumar, Says 'Crores of Indians Stand With You'.

Emphasising the need for strategic thinking, he said, "Whenever you express your views on social media, do not post something that insults the armed forces. In our country, there is a lack of strategic thinking, and if veterans play their part in this direction, they will help the country."

Highlighting the importance of veterans' welfare, General Chauhan noted, "The quality of the next generation of soldiers that will join the Armed Forces is directly dependent on how we treat our veterans."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Over 6 Lakh Migratory Birds Flock to Valley As First Snowfall Hits Mountains (Watch Video).

He reflected on his contributions, stating, "In 2013, I initiated the Veteran Cell, which is now known as the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV)."

Praising Uttarakhand's unique blend of spirituality and military heritage, he described it as "Devbhoomi, a land where spiritualism and courage converge, home to sacred sites and a proud military heritage."

General Chauhan announced a new economic initiative modelled on successful programmes in border states like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

"We are launching a program in Uttarakhand to source dairy, animal husbandry products, and, in the near future, fresh rations from local cooperatives through negotiated contracts, empowering and boosting the local economy," he said.

He also shared that during a recent visit to Harshil, ex-servicemen had requested assistance in relocating to their ancestral homes, a matter now under consideration.

On healthcare improvements, he stated, "We have operational ECHS polyclinics in Pauri, Raiwala, and Vikasnagar, with approval granted for three new ECHS polyclinics. Proposals to upgrade ECHS clinic facilities in Clement Town, Champawat, and nearby areas are under consideration by the Ministry of Defence, ensuring better healthcare access for our veterans."

The CDS praised the unwavering spirit, selfless service, and deep sense of duty among the veterans, urging the youth to draw inspiration from their legacy. He also announced the upcoming establishment of an "Integrated Veterans Wellness and Seva Kendra" at Dehradun Military Station, a state-of-the-art, tech-enabled centre dedicated to the welfare of veterans. He expressed confidence in the project's timely completion by the Uttarakhand Sub Area Headquarters.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, along with several other dignitaries and senior military officials.

Over 5,000 veterans participated in the rally, which featured a job fair hosted by 21 companies, as well as stalls promoting banking and government schemes, and free medical camps for the benefit of ex-servicemen and their families.

The event concluded with personal interactions between the Governor, CDS and the veterans and Veer Naris. They reiterated the Central and State Governments' unwavering commitment to continue serving and supporting the veterans' community. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)