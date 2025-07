New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The service rules allow 30 days' leave to Central government employees, which can be availed for any personal reason including that of taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister was asked whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents.

"The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents," Singh said in a written reply.

