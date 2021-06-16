New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an orange bulletin for Bihar, predicting a flood situation in parts of the state.

"#Orange Flood Bulletin issued by CWC, #NewDelhi for Rivers #Gandak & #Burhigandak in #Bihar is appended. @ndmaindia @ndrfpatna @NDRFHQ @PIBPatna @CWCOfficial_GoI @BsdmaBihar," tweeted CWC.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, rivers Gandak and Burhi Gandak in Bihar were flowing above their danger levels.

According to the CWC advisory, River Gandak at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj district of Bihar was flowing at a level of 62.4 m with a rising trend which is 0.18 m above its danger level of 62.22 m and 1.96 m below its previous HFL of 64.36 m (2020-07-24).

It further said that River Burhi Gandak at Chanpatia in Pashchim Champaran district of Bihar continues to flow in the severe situation and was flowing at a level of 74.48 m with a Rising trend which is 0.80 m above its danger level of 73.68 m and 2.20 m below its previous HFL of 76.68 m (1986-09-15). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)