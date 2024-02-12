Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,378.72 crore for the construction of two sections of the frontier highway with a total length of 93 kilometres in Arunachal Pradesh.

The development of road infrastructure aims at strengthening connectivity to border areas and fostering socio-economic growth in the region, he said.

Sharing the information on X on Sunday, Nitin Gadkari said, “In Arunachal Pradesh, an allocation of Rs 2,098.81 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada Section covering 78.3 kilometres and Rs 279.91 crore for the 15.4 kilometre-long Lada-Sarli section (Package 7) of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) on EPC mode.”

The advancement of the frontier highway segment will establish crucial road infrastructure, connecting significant river basins, thereby enabling the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state, the minister of road transport and highways said.

Notably, the greenfield road will link uninhabited or sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal, presenting significant tourism potential.

It is expected to accommodate a substantial increase in traffic due to the anticipated growth in tourism activities, the minister added.

Earlier this month, Gadkari has approved the allocation of Rs 3,890.45 crore for the construction of three sections of the NH-913.

Expressing his delight, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari for the development.

"Gratitude to Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for their continued support to ensure last mile connectivity in upper Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu posted in X.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents the Western parliamentary constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, wrote on X, “Another huge amount sanctioned for Frontier Highway- Nafra-Lada-Sarli segments of West Kameng - Bichom - East Kameng & Kurung Kumey Dists (districts). It's one of most difficult & ambitious Highways granted by PM Narendra Modi ji for Arunachal Pradesh. My dream is becoming a reality!”

The Arunachal frontier highway, connecting Bomdila in the north-west part of the state to Vijaynagar in the southeast of the state includes an 800 km greenfield section and a network of new tunnels and bridges. The total length of the highway would be 1,748 km.

