Banihal/Jammu, February 12: Three teenage sisters were killed in a fire at their house in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said. The three-storey house in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village in Ukhral block caught fire in the early hours of the day, they said. The victims -- Bisma (18), Saika (14) and Saniya (11) -- were sleeping on the top floor and were unable to escape as the fire had engulfed the house.

Their bodies were found by personnel of the fire and emergency services, the officials said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq expressed his grief over the incident and said an immediate relief of Rs 3 lakh will be extended to the bereaved family under the Red Cross fund. "We stand with the family and will be providing full support and compensation as per SDRF norms," the deputy commissioner said. Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Residential House in Bagh-E-Mehtab Area, Fire Extinguishing Operations Underway (Watch Video)

In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and said he is in constant touch with the administration and all possible assistance would be provided. Several political leaders, including Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, expressed shock over the incident and sought adequate compensation to the family. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Blaze Erupts at petrol pump in Rajpura, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

In a fire in the Diggi-Thigna forest area in Doda district on Sunday night, , an 92-year-old woman lost her life. Sheela Devi had gone to the forest along with her cattle and was found dead in a hut by villagers, the officials said.