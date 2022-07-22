New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Centre has asked all its departments to organise Covid vaccination camps at the workplaces for providing free precaution doses of the vaccine to the eligible employees and their family members.

In an order, the Personnel Ministry asked all the departments to enumerate the number of eligible employees and their family members to be vaccinated by precaution dose, separately for both types of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- so as to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

As part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, government of India has recently launched a new initiative 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' to provide free precaution dose to all adult eligible population who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose, it said.

The initiative would be implemented at government COVID-19 vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022, said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.

As advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps at the workplaces are to be organised immediately, it said.

“All the ministries/departments are advised to organise 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps' at the workplaces for providing free Covid precaution doses to the eligible employees and their family members,” said the order dated July 20.

They are further advised to direct attached, subordinate offices and organisations under their control, including public sector undertakings to organise vaccination camps as well, it added.

