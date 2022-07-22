Happy National Flag Adoption Day 2022! One of the most important historical days, National Flag Adoption Day is celebrated every year in India on July 22. The National Flag of India, Tricolour or Tiranga was first adopted by the Indian Constitution Assembly in a meeting on July 22, in the year 1947. The Indian flag in its current form was approved unanimously by the Constituent Assembly, and since then, July 22 is celebrated as the “National Flag Adoption Day”.

Indian National Flag or Tiranga, as it is known in Hindi, is based on the Swaraj Flag, which was designed by Pingali Venkayya and was first flown in 1923. The National Flag is a horizontal tricolour of India saffron (kesaria) at the top, white in the middle and India green at the bottom in equal proportion. In the centre of the white band is a navy-blue wheel which represents the chakra.

Here are Interesting Facts About The National Flag of India:

The ratio of the width of the flag to its length is two to three. The top saffron colour indicates the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The green shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. The idea of a single Indian flag was first raised by the British rulers of India after the revolution of 1857 having western heraldic standards design. Mahatama Gandhi first proposed a Tricolour flag to the Indian National Congress in 1921 with a spinning wheel inscribed on the white strip. Pingali Venkayya designed the national flag In the initial flag designed by Venkayya, there was a spinning wheel, instead of the Ashoka Chakra. The Tricolour was first hoisted on April 13, 1923, by Congress workers in Nagpur, during a procession to protest the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra In the flag adopted by the ad hoc committee formed by the Constituent Assembly on June 23, 1947. By law, the flag is to be made of khadi, a special type of hand-spun cloth or silk, Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha based in Hubli is the only licensed flag production and supply unit in India.

The Father of the Nation had once said, "A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it." On January 26, 2002, the Indian flag code was modified, allowing the citizens of the country to hoist the Indian flag over their homes, offices and factories on any day and not just on National days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).