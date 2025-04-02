Malappuram (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Indian Union Muslim League on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the "fabricated" Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, alleging it was brought to "capture" Waqf properties.

"It's actually a fabricated law that the Centre has brought in the name of an amendment. There is a comprehensive Waqf law in India. It's a right of Muslims to do Waqf. It's a religious right. And a comprehensive law to protect it came into existence in 2013. As per the directives of the Sachar committee, a constitutional law exists in India," Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML Kerala president, said at a press conference here.

He said that if the bill becomes an Act, the IUML will challenge it in the courts.

"Now the centre is trying to bring in law to capture many Waqf properties. Yesterday, INDIA bloc members met and decided to oppose the bill. IUML will also oppose it. Even if the bill is passed, IUML can question it in court. We will legally handle it," Thangal said.

On the Munambam land issue, IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said that an amicable solution will be found.

Notably around 610 families of Munambam, a coastal village in the Ernakulam district, have been protesting against the claim by the Waqf Board on their land.

"To solve the Munambam issue, we will find measures amicably. The BJP is politicising the issue. No secular forces in the State will support the BJP's effort," Kunhalikutty said.

Earlier, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) urged MPs to vote in favour of amending the "unconstitutional" and "unjust" provisions of the Waqf Act.

The statement issued by Fr. Thomas Tharayil of the KCBC secretariat said that provisions in the Waqf law, which legitimise the "illegal claims" in such a way that people in Munambam are unable to exercise their revenue claims on the land, need to be amended.

"The Farooq College management, which sold the land to the residents of Munambam, has asserted that the land in question was received as a gift, the MPs should cooperate to amend the Waqf bill which has provisions to raise claims against this. KCBC will send letter to each MPs requesting to vote in favour of amending Bill," KCBC said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha, starting a discussion on it with the INDIA bloc parties opposing the bill.

In his remarks, Rijiju called upon the opposition members to have "a change of heart" and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The minister, who moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, said the bill will not be implemented with retrospective effect and dismissed allegations that it is aimed at "snatching" property.

Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

"I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both the Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India till date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee...To date, a total of 284 delegations...of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions," Rijiju said. (ANI)

