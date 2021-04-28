Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest situation in the wake of earthquake in the state and had been assured of full support.

"PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have expressed their concerns about the earthquake in Assam. They also wanted to know the details of the damage, I have given the details on the present situation. They have assured us full support in this hour of crisis," Sonowal told reporters.

He also said that the Prime Minister is taking regular updates about the situation after the earthquake stuck with epicenter near Dhekiajuli this morning.

"Got a second call from the Hon'ble PM within a span of few hours. I have apprised him about the latest situation," the Chief Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to the Chief Minister and took stock of the situation.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur today morning, said the National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

The impact of the earthquake was felt in many parts of Assam. The walls of a residential building in Guwahati cracked. The building was later inspected by Police and SDRF.

(ANI)

