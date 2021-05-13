New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court urging it to review its judgement where it unanimously declared a Maharashtra law which provided reservation benefits to the Maratha community, taking the quota limit in the state above 50 per cent, as unconstitutional.

"The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has pronounced Judgement dated May 5, in the matter of Shiv Sangram v/s Union of India and other various civil appeals involving interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution 102nd Amendment Act, 2018. As provided in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, a review petition for review of the judgement of the Supreme Court has been filed by the Union of India on May 13," stated the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a release.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had said that there were no "exceptional circumstances" or "extraordinary situation" in Maharashtra which required the state government to break the 50 per cent ceiling limit to bestow quota benefits on the Maratha community.

The top court in its verdict had also set aside the Bombay High Court judgment which validated the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socialy and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act of 2018.

The apex court judgement had come on appeals challenging the Bombay High Court order that upheld reservations to Marathas in jobs and education under Maharashtra SEBC Act. (ANI)

