India News | 'Centre, Punjab Will Work in Collaboration on Crop Diversification': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After High-level Meeting with Punjab CM

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the national capital to discuss various agricultural concerns and the welfare of farmers in the state.

Following the meeting, he lauded the resilience of Punjab and emphasised the Centre's commitment to supporting the state's agricultural sector.

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"I extend a heartfelt thanks to Punjab's CM. We take immense pride in Punjab, the state that is always the first to face and withstand every crisis that befalls the nation, and I pay my humble respects to the great people of Punjab. Today, we held very constructive discussions on several issues. Specifically regarding crop diversification, we have decided that the Centre and Punjab will work together in collaboration," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference.

He further stated that the Centre is prepared to address the specific requirements of the state to ensure the prosperity of its farmers.

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"We also held detailed discussions regarding Punjab's other demands. Both in the past and in the present, we will extend our full support, with all our strength, to meet whatever needs the farmers and the state of Punjab may have," Chouhan added.

Bhagwant Mann termed the meeting "very positive" and highlighted the mutual agreement between Punjab and the Centre on critical issues like water conservation and shifting away from water-intensive crops.

"Today, a very positive discussion took place with Shivraj Chouhan regarding certain agricultural issues in Punjab, during which a decision was made to ensure the uninterrupted supply of food grains," the Punjab CM said.

Detailing the roadmap for crop diversification, Mann added, "In the coming days, it has been decided to promote crops such as maize, pulses, oilseeds, sunflowers, and millet--varieties that require less water and labour from farmers while simultaneously generating a good income."

The Chief Minister also noted that the depletion of the water table in Punjab was a major point of deliberation.

"A very serious discussion was also held regarding water conservation in Punjab. Both the Central and State governments are in agreement on this matter," Mann said.

The Punjab Chief Minister also met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and informed about the Centre's assurances of significant financial support for the state's infrastructure. Mann also highlighted a demand for the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF/CRIS).

"I met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today. During the meeting, the issue of widening of state highways and upgrading of highways to national highways was taken up...I would like to thank the minister us for promising to give the CRIS fund of Rs 400 crores to Punjab. This fund will be used for upkeep of roads and national highways," the CM added. (ANI)

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