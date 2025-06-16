New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Monday released two separate Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reports for states and union territories and the various union ministries and departments.

DARPG released the 34th CPGRAMS Report of States/UTs and the 37th CPGRAMS report Central Ministries/Departments, showcasing success stories.

According to an official statement, in the 34th report, there was a grievance against Rajesh Choudhary about a delay in GST Registration for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

"Rajesh Choudhary faced repeated rejections of his GST registration application over a span of three months, despite having responded to all departmental queries. The delay caused financial losses to his MSME startup, as potential clients required a valid GST number to proceed with business transactions," an official statement from the ministry said.

"He also raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the reasons for rejection. Seeking redressal, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. Following this, the concerned officer reviewed the application, verified the details, and approved the GST registration. A GST number has now been issued, thereby resolving the grievance," the statement added.

A grievance by one Pawan Rajput regarding Irregular Power Supply, stated, "a resident of Rajendra Nagar, Bareilly, faced frequent power outages due to a faulty connection from the nearby electricity pole. This not only caused severe discomfort during the summer nights but also posed a risk to household appliances. Despite raising multiple complaints through the electricity helpline, the issues remained unresolved, and complaints were closed without action. Seeking resolution, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. Upon review, the concerned authorities visited the site and rectified the faulty connection. The grievance was resolved within 15 days."

A grievance by Faiz Mohammad Ayyub for Area Cleaning and Mosquito Control was also mentioned in the statement. "A resident of Ainuddinpur, Kareli, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, raised a concern regarding stagnant rainwater around his house leading to a severe mosquito infestation. He also reported the overgrowth of poisonous weeds, increasing the risk of snake sightings and endangering his family's safety. Seeking immediate action, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal, requesting weed removal, mosquito control spray, and garbage clearance."

Upon review, the concerned authorities cleaned the area, removed the overgrown vegetation, and conducted mosquito repellent spraying to address the issue. The grievance was resolved and closed.

In the 37th CPGRAMS Report of Central Ministries/Departments, the success stories highlighted the story of Prem Deep.

Prem Deep, after his Army release, submitted all required documents for settlement, but faced delays and no response from PCDA (Officers), Pune regarding partial dues of Rs 90,936 and a PLI refund of Rs 6,492. Despite multiple attempts, the matter remained unresolved, causing distress. Seeking resolution, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. Upon review, authorities confirmed the PLI refund and release of ₹76,808 after adjustments, providing Statements of Accounts as proof. All dues were settled, and the grievance was close.

Another incident mentioned was that of Syoprasad, a salaried taxpayer who had filed his return for the Assessment Year 2014-15, claiming a TDS credit of Rs 16,536. However, while processing the return, the credit was not given,and a demand of Rs 16,560 was incorrectly raised. Despite submitting a rectification request and paying the demand, no correction was made, and additional interest under Section 220(2) was shown. Seeking resolution, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. Upon review, the concerned authorities rectified the mistake and issued a refund of ₹18,360. The refund was credited to his revalidated bank account. (ANI)

