Raipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 67 to 2,761 on Monday, a Health official said.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported from Jashpur, nine from Durg, six from Gariaband, five each from Raipur and Rajnandgaon, three each from Mahasamund and Raigarh, two each from Bemetara, Dantewada and Sukma, and one each came from Kabirdham, Korba, Narayanpur, Janjgir-Champa and Balod, he said.

Earlier in the day, 82 people were discharged from different hospitals, taking the total number of such cases to 2,150, leaving the state with 598 active ones, the official informed.

Thirteen patients have died of the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,761, new cases 67, deaths 13, discharged 2,150, active cases 598, people tested so far 1,56,386. PTI

