Raipur, Aug 21 (PTI) With 768 new coronavirus patients coming to light and eight deaths, the case tally in Chhattisgarh rose to 19,459 and the death toll to 180, a health official said on Friday.

While five patients died on Friday, three succumbed on Thursday, he said.

The day also saw 266 patients being discharged from hospitals in the state following recovery from the infection.

The state has 7,274 active cases now as 12,005 people have been discharged and 180 died.

Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, accounted for 253 of the fresh cases, which took the case tally in the district to 6,860. The district has witnessed 98 deaths.

Other districts where new cases were detected were Durg (88), Rajnandgaon (67), Sukma (53), Kanker (49), Janjgir-Champa (37), Raigarh (33), Bastar (26), Koriya (25), Bilaspur (23), Dhamtari (19), Gariaband (14), Kondagaon (11) and Balodabazar (9).

Eight cases each were recorded in Mahasamund and Korba districts, seven each in Balod and Dantewada districts, six each in Jashpur and Bijapur districts, five in Kabirdham, four in Narayanpur, three in Bemetara, two each in Surguja, Surajpur and Balrampur districts while one case came from Mungeli district.

Among the eight new fatalities, five were reported from Raipur district while one patient each from Koriya, Surguja and Korba districts died.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 13,700 cases and 151 deaths in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,459, new cases 768, deaths 180, discharged 12,005, active cases 7,274, people tested so far 4,68,099.

