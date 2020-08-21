The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch the 2020 Oppo A53 smartphone on August 25. The company had already introduced the smartphone today in the Indonesian market. The company has started sending out launch invites to the media for online unveil event. The company will be broadcasting the launch event next week at 12:30 pm IST on its official YouTube channel. Also, the handset has been teased online via Flipkart confirming the launch date. Oppo K7 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

Oppo A53 Smartphone Launching in India on August 25 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It is important to note that the company had launched the Oppo A53 in the year 2015. However, this model will be entirely different and it will feature a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and a massive 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in Indonesia, through an online retailer -Shopee at IDR 2,499,000 which is around Rs 12,700. It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration. The handset is listed in two colour options - Electric Black and Fancy Blue variants. The Chinese phone maker will be unveiling the variants along with the price for the Indian variant next week.

The faster and smoother #OPPOA53 is here! Get ready to feel the speed! Launching on 25th August 2020, 12:30 PM. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/ZhIuKrLnBv pic.twitter.com/pI9mBmyM24 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the upcoming 2020 Oppo A53 handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1,600×720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. We can expect at least two variants of Oppo A53 in India.

For photography, the handset packs a triple rear module at the back comprising of a 16MP primary shooter and two 2MP sensors. For video calls and selfies, the handset gets a 16MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery. For connectivity, the device gets dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).