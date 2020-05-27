India News | C'garh: Fresh FIR Registered in 2013 Jhiram Valley Attack

Jagdalpur, May 27 (PTI) Seven years after the Naxal attack at Jhiram valley in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, in which 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed, police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with the incident, an official said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said that the fresh case was registered on May 25 under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) against unidentified persons at Darbha police station based on a complaint lodged by Jitendra Mudaliyar.

Mudaliyar is a son of Congress leader Uday Mudaliyar, who was among those killed in the attack.

An FIR was already lodged in connection with the incident soon after it had taken place, he said.

"We will look at how the investigation will be taken up in the fresh case," he said.

Mudaliyar, the complainant, claimed that the "conspirators of the attack are still roaming freely and the conspiracy was not covered in the NIA's probe".

The agency is yet to hand over the case report to the state even as the state authorities have repeatedly demanded it from them.

"It is also strange that the NIA did not take statements from any of the victims' families. Besides, we came to know through the Right to Information (RTI) that police had enough inputs about the movement of Naxals on that day. But despite that they did not act on time. Therefore we want the case to be re-investigated," Mudaliyar said.

On May 25, 2013, Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's 'Parivartan Rally' in Jhiram valley. Twenty-nine people, including the then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former union minister Vidyacharan Shukla, were killed in the incident.

It had taken place ahead of the Assembly elections in 2013.

The then Raman Singh-led BJP government had faced criticism over the incident which is considered as the biggest ever Naxal attack on political class in the country.

The case was then handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe. The NIA arrested nine suspected Naxals in this connection and submitted a chargesheet against them in 2014.

The agency had filed a supplementary chargesheet against 30 accused in this connection in 2015, another police official said.

The newly-formed Congress government in the state set up a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) in January last year to probe the Jhiram valley attack and sought the case report from NIA.

The ruling Congress had claimed that the NIA did not probeconspiracy angle in its investigation and there is a need for a fresh probe into the incident.

However, the NIA is yet to hand over the details to the state government, the official said.

