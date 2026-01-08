People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as cold wave continues in India (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Jaipur, January 8: Jaipur reeled under intense winter conditions on Thursday, January 8, as a severe cold wave accompanied by very dense fog engulfed the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Pink City is experiencing “Severe Cold Day” conditions, prompting an Orange alert. Minimum temperatures dipped to around 6–7°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain well below normal, hovering near 19°C.

Very Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

Early morning hours saw visibility plunge to near zero in several localities, severely affecting road, rail, and air movement. The IMD classified the situation as “Very Dense Fog,” warning commuters of hazardous travel conditions. Multiple trains and flights to and from Jaipur International Airport reported delays, while traffic movement slowed significantly across highways and arterial roads.

Authorities advised motorists to use fog lights, avoid overspeeding, and delay non-essential travel during early hours. Weather Forecast Today, January 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Schools Closed as Cold Persists

To safeguard children from extreme cold, the Jaipur District Administration announced temporary school closures:

• Pre-Primary to Class 5: Closed till January 10, 2026

• Classes 6 to 8: Closed on January 8, 2026

Teaching and non-teaching staff, however, have been instructed to attend duties as usual. Reduced outdoor activity was evident, with local markets and parks witnessing thin attendance. Himachal Pradesh Weather News: IMD Says No Change as Dry Spell Continues; Tourists and Locals Await Snowfall.

Four-Day Jaipur Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts continued cold stress over the next few days, with only gradual improvement expected.

• January 8: Cold Wave & Severe Cold Day with Very Dense Fog

• January 9: Cold Wave & Cold Day with Very Dense Fog

• January 10: Cold Wave & Cold Day with Dense Fog

• January 11: Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Meteorologists attribute the prolonged chill to prevailing weather systems affecting northwest India, with relief likely only after January 12.

Health Advisory and Government Measures

Health officials have urged residents, especially senior citizens and children, to wear layered clothing, stay indoors during early mornings and nights, and avoid prolonged exposure to cold. The Rajasthan government has activated additional night shelters and rain baseras, providing blankets and heating arrangements for homeless individuals.

Weather experts anticipate a slow rise in temperatures once the current system weakens. Until then, Jaipur is expected to remain in the grip of biting cold and persistent fog, disrupting daily routines and travel.

