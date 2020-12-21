Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, who had served as a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

Vora's final rites will be brought to Raipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning and will be taken to Durg district, his native place, for the final rites, a Congress leader said.

"As a mark of respect to the former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Motilal Vora, who died on Monday, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23 in the state," a state government statement said.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, it said.

Besides, no entertainment and cultural programmes will be organised by the government during this period, the release said.

Vora's final rites will be performed with full state honour, it added.

"The mortal remains of Vora will be brought to Raipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning and will be taken to Durg district, his native place, where the final rites will be performed," said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of the state Congress communication wing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)