India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The cricketing world turns its attention to Colombo today, Sunday, 15 February, as India and Pakistan renew their historic rivalry in Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With both teams unbeaten in Group A, this fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium serves as a critical battle for momentum heading into the Super 8 stage. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match On DTH.

Following the recent merger of Star and Reliance assets, the tournament is being delivered through the new JioStar infrastructure in India, while global audiences have various regional and free-to-air options to follow the action.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Telecast

Broadcasting rights are distributed across several major networks depending on your location. Here is the definitive list of where to watch:

Region TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz Australia NA Amazon Prime Video South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App / DStv

IND vs PAK Free Telecast and Viewing Options

For fans seeking accessible ways to watch the "clash of the titans" without a premium subscription, several regions offer free alternatives:

In Pakistan: The state broadcaster PTV Sports will provide a free-to-air telecast for viewers within the country. Additionally, digital platforms like Tamasha often provide free access to high-profile matches on mobile devices. Recap of Past India vs Pakistan T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Match .

In India: While JioHotstar is the primary digital home, many users can access the stream through specific Jio, Airtel, and Vi prepaid plans that include bundled subscriptions.

Global Access (Free): For "remaining territories" where a local broadcaster has not secured exclusive rights, the match will be streamed live and free on the official ICC.tv platform.

Audio Commentary: In India, All India Radio (AIR) is providing live ball-by-ball audio commentary. In the UK, the BBC is providing radio coverage for the tournament. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters the match following a dominant victory over Namibia. The squad has been boosted by the return of Abhishek Sharma, who has recovered from a brief illness. Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, have relied heavily on their spin attack, with Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed expected to play pivotal roles on the slower Colombo surface. Colombo Weather for IND vs PAK While the rivalry is intense, weather remains a concern. A 65% chance of rain is forecast for the evening in Colombo, which could lead to a shortened contest. According to ICC regulations, a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result.

